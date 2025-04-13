Ryne Nelson News: Logs first win

Nelson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over three innings to pick up the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Brewers.

Nelson held Milwaukee mostly in check until the Diamondbacks rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the reliever's first win. Since an unsightly debut, Nelson has allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven over 8.1 innings as a multi-inning reliever. He was stretched out during spring training but lost out on a rotation spot. As such, if the Diamondbacks need a spot starter, it's probably reached the point where Nelson couldn't give them five innings. The right-hander would need to build up in the event Arizona needed a fill-in for multiple rotation turns.