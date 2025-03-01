Fantasy Baseball
Ryne Nelson News: Logs two innings Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Nelson allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against Kansas City.

Nelson, making his Cactus League debut, followed game starter Merrill Kelly, and pitched the third and fourth innings. Nelson was a mainstay in the rotation the last two seasons -- and showed improvement in 2024 -- but he enters the spring having to battle for a rotation spot for a third consecutive season. His scoreless outing follows a similar one Thursday from Brandon Pfaadt, who is also competing for the same rotation spot along with Jordan Montgomery.

