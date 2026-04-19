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Ryne Nelson News: Nightmarish showing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Nelson (1-2) allowed eight runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Blue Jays.

Nelson was on the hook for all of Toronto's barrage in the opening frame, as he allowed the first eight batters to reach. Three of the eight hits Nelson allowed were doubles. This was his worst outing of the season, and it's not great for Nelson that Brandon Pfaadt delivered 6.1 innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen. Those two pitchers are likely battling for one rotation spot, and while that battle has favored Nelson so far, he probably can't afford another bad outing. He's now at a 6.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings over five starts. He is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Padres his next time out.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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