Ryne Nelson News: Retires all six batters
Nelson struck out three over two hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against Seattle.
Nelson breezed through all six batters faced in his Cactus League debut, throwing 25 pitches (17 strikes). As typical, he was efficient and relied heavily on his four-seamer, a pitch he threw 62 percent of the time in 2025. He also mixed in cutters (seven) and curveballs (three). "I feel good, honestly, about the pitch mix right now," Nelson told Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. "It's probably the best I've felt this time of the year. Now just build up some endurance and some length." The right-hander added that he'd feel comfortable taking the ball Opening Day; the Diamondbacks must decide who will replace Merrill Kelly (back) for the regular-season opener March 26.
