Ryne Nelson News: Rotation bid falls short

Nelson will begin the season working out of the bullpen as Brandon Pfaadt was named Arizona's No. 5 starter Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nelson surrendered 10 earned runs across 11 innings during spring training, though nine of those runs were given up in a single appearance. The 27-year-old started in 25 of his 28 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season and had a 4.24 ERA and 126:34 K:BB over 150.2 innings.