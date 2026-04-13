Ryne Nelson News: Season-high seven Ks in no-decision
Nelson took a no-decision Monday against the Orioles, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
Though Nelson held Baltimore to just three knocks Monday, two of which went for extra bases. The right-hander fanned a season-high seven, and Nelson has now kept the ball in the yard in back-to-back starts after serving up a pair of long balls in each of his prior two outings. Nelson, who owns a strong 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings, has given up three hits or fewer three times this year but is set for a tough test this weekend against Toronto.
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