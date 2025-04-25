Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Soaks up innings Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 7:27am

Nelson allowed one run on three hits and struck out five over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Nelson entered the game in the seventh inning with Arizona nursing a 4-3 lead and cruised through his first two frames. With the back end of the bullpen shorthanded, the right-hander was asked to pitch the ninth as well, but Nelson faded and was tagged with the tying run, and his first blown save, as he handled his biggest workload of the season (54 pitches). The Diamondbacks are working without high-leverage options A.J. Puk (elbow) and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder), and a recent bout of fatigue led manager Torey Lovullo to not use Justin Martinez after he'd pitched Wednesday.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now