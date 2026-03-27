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Ryne Nelson News: Struggles in third inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Nelson allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Nelson didn't give up much, but the Dodgers strung together a rally in the third inning. Alex Freeland tagged him for a solo home run and Mookie Betts added a three-run blast. Nelson threw 50 of 83 pitches for strikes in his season debut after working to a 3.18 ERA and 23:2 K:BB across 17 innings over five starts in spring training. He was a pleasant surprise in 2025 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 132:41 K:BB over 154 innings across 33 appearances (23 starts) in the regular season. Nelson looks to be set as a full-time starter in 2026 and could eat his fair share of innings, but he doesn't have a lot of strikeout potential after a 7.7 K/9 last year. He is projected to make a home start versus Atlanta next week.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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