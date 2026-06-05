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Ryne Nelson News: Tosses seven strong frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Nelson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Nelson began his outing with four hitless innings before Kyle Tucker singled off him to begin the fifth. The Dodgers went on to score twice in that frame, though that was partly due to some shoddy Arizona outfield defense. The right-hander departed after seven innings down 2-0, but a late Diamondbacks rally took him off the hook. Nelson ended up throwing 94 pitches (62 strikes) while recording his fifth quality start across his past six appearances. He's had a couple blowups this season -- the most glaring of which was an April 19 start against Toronto during which he allowed eight runs and retired just one batter -- but since the beginning of May, Nelson has pitched to a solid 2.89 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 46.2 frames spanning seven starts.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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