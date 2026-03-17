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Ryne Nelson News: Works four innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Nelson allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over four innings in Monday's spring start against the Reds.

Nelson upped his pitch count to 66 (39 strikes) in his fourth Cactus League start and will get one more outing before the regular season. He sports a 4.50 spring ERA with 16 strikeouts and just two walks over 12 innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo hasn't set his rotation for the regular season beyond Zac Gallen on Opening Day, but Nelson should be among the top three.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
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