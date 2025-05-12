Ryne Stanek News: Collects first win

Stanek (1-3) struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Sunday to pick up the win over the Cubs.

With the score tied 2-2, the right-hander breezed through Chicago's 9-1-2 hitters on 11 pitches (eight strikes) before the Mets' offense erupted for four runs in the bottom of the frame. After a rough end to the month of April that included three straight losses and blown saves, Stanek has yet to allow a run in May, posting a 5:0 K:BB over five scoreless innings as he re-establishes himself as a reliable high-leverage option for the Mets.