Ryne Stanek News: Collects rare save

Stanek picked up the save in Monday's 2-0 victory over Miami, pitching a clean inning with a strikeout.

The veteran reliever secured the save efficiently, throwing just nine pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to retire the side in order. Edwin Diaz is still firmly planted the Mets' closer but earned Monday off after firing 34 pitches over back-to-back outings the previous two days. However, this outing is a good indicator that Stanek would be next in line for save chances if anything happens to Diaz.