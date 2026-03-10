Ryne Stanek News: Could be part of closer committee

The Cardinals could use Stanek as part of a closer-by-committee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Oliver Marmol said of the Cardinals' closer job that "I don't think we need to name a guy," and he expects the situation to eventually "solve itself." Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Matt Svanson are also in the mix for saves along with Stanek. The 34-year-old Stanek is the elder statesman of the group but is probably better suited for a setup role. Stanek collected a 5.30 ERA and 58:32 K:BB over 56 innings of work for the Mets in 2025.