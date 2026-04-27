Ryne Stanek headshot

Ryne Stanek News: Dominant in appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Stanek pitched a perfect inning while striking out the side in a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

After entering the game in the eighth inning, Stanek retired the top three Mariners hitters, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, in order. The veteran right-hander pitched back-to-back scoreless outings against Seattle. The 34-year-old has been shaky this season with 10 earned runs allowed in just 11.2 innings pitched, while recording 17 strikeouts as well.

Ryne Stanek
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Stanek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryne Stanek See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
13 days ago