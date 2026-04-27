Ryne Stanek News: Dominant in appearance
Stanek pitched a perfect inning while striking out the side in a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
After entering the game in the eighth inning, Stanek retired the top three Mariners hitters, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, in order. The veteran right-hander pitched back-to-back scoreless outings against Seattle. The 34-year-old has been shaky this season with 10 earned runs allowed in just 11.2 innings pitched, while recording 17 strikeouts as well.
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