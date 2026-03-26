Ryne Stanek headshot

Ryne Stanek News: Hangs on for first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Stanek picked up the save Thursday against the Rays, allowing no hits and three walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander drew St. Louis' first save opportunity of the year in his team debut, suggesting he's firmly in the mix for ninth-inning work. It's perhaps too early to tell if he'll get the bulk of the save chances in 2026, but Stanek appears to at least be worth a speculative pickup in fantasy leagues as this situation shakes out. JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien worked the seventh and eighth innings respectively Thursday.

Ryne Stanek
St. Louis Cardinals
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