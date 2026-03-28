Ryne Stanek News: Picks up win despite blown save

Stanek (1-0) blew the save but collected the win in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Rays, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

With the Cardinals ahead 4-0, Matt Svanson got the call in the ninth inning but ran into trouble, and Stanek allowed two inherited runners to score before the tying run was added to his own ledger on a Nick Fortes single. Stanek allowed an additional run in the top of the 10th, but got bailed out when rookie JJ Wetherholt walked it off in the bottom of the frame. While Stanek has gotten the Cards' first two save chances of the season, converting the first one, he's looked shaky in both outings and has a 3.86 ERA and 3:3 K:BB in his first 2.1 innings of the season.