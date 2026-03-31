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Ryne Stanek News: Pitches seventh inning Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:48pm

Stanek walked one and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mets.

Stanek handled the ninth inning in both of the Cardinals' previous two wins, picking up the save on Opening Day against the Rays before blowing the save in the second game of the season. Manager Oliver Marmol opted to use Stanek in a setup role Tuesday, and Stanek had his best inning of the young season. With Stanek used earlier in the game, the Cardinals went to Riley O'Brien for the ninth inning Tuesday, and he slammed the door shut on the Mets, setting them down in order on 11 pitches to pick up his first save of the season. All three of Stanek, O'Brien and JoJo Romero figure to get save chances for the Cardinals this season.

Ryne Stanek
St. Louis Cardinals
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