Ryne Stanek News: Viewed as setup man

Stanek is expected to handle eighth-inning duties alongside A.J. Minter (hip) in front of Mets closer Edwin Diaz, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stanek didn't exactly thrive during his time in New York in 2024 after being acquired from Seattle, posting a 6.06 ERA with a win and three holds in 17 regular-season appearances, but his 23:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings was enough to convince the Mets to bring him back on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with incentives. The 33-year-old has been an effective setup man in the past, recording 38 holds with a 2.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 145:68 K:BB over 123 innings in 2021-22 for the Astros. If Stanek struggles in a high-leverage role this season, Reed Garrett, Dedniel Nunez (elbow) and Jose Butto are all candidates to step into his spot.