Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:08am

Frelick (shoulder) is slated to begin playing in the outfield at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick began playing in rehab games at Triple-A last weekend and has gone 3-for-11 with three walks and three runs scored over four games, though he has served exclusively as a designated hitter up to this point. He still has a few tests left to pass as he ramps up his throwing, but he could be cleared to return from the injured list within the next several days if all goes well.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago
Week 16 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 16 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago
MLB Barometer: The All-Bust Team at the All-Star Break
MLB
MLB Barometer: The All-Bust Team at the All-Star Break
Author Image
Dan Marcus
26 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
27 days ago