Sal Frelick Injury: Closing in on return
Frelick (shoulder) is slated to begin playing in the outfield at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Frelick began playing in rehab games at Triple-A last weekend and has gone 3-for-11 with three walks and three runs scored over four games, though he has served exclusively as a designated hitter up to this point. He still has a few tests left to pass as he ramps up his throwing, but he could be cleared to return from the injured list within the next several days if all goes well.
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