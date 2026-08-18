Sal Frelick Injury: Continuing rehab assignment
Frelick (shoulder) joined the Brewers on Tuesday for a workout and will then continue his minor-league rehab assignment, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.
Frelick is already seven games into his rehab assignment, and Tuesday's workout should help to determine how many more minor-league games he'll need before coming off the injured list. The 26-year-old has just five hits in 22 at-bats in his rehab games thus far, though three of those knocks have gone for extra bases.
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