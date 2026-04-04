Sal Frelick Injury: Exits nightcap with side tightness
Frelick left the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals with left side tightness.
Frelick singled in the top of the fourth inning but then left the game after a visit from the training staff. The Brewers have since clarified that it's a left side issue, though the severity of the injury remains unknown. Brandon Lockridge replaced Frelick in the game and could see more at-bats if Frelick is forced to miss additional time.
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