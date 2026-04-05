Sal Frelick Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup
Frelick (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Frelick exited Saturday's contest and will be sidelined for at least one game. The full extent of the injury to his side isn't clear, but it was reported after Saturday's contest that it's not believed to be an oblique strain. Blake Perkins, Brandon Lockridge and Luis Matos are starting from left to right in the outfield for Sunday's series finale in Kansas City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 288 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More