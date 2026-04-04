Sal Frelick Injury: Leaves second game of doubleheader
Frelick left the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals after hitting a single and then getting visited by team trainers at first base, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Frelick appeared to be grimacing while running out his hit and was removed from the game. He struck out in his prior plate appearance of Game 2 and went 1-for-3 with a walk during the matinee. Brandon Lockridge replaced Frelick in the outfield and would likely have an increased role should an IL stint be necessary.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 288 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More