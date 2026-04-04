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Sal Frelick Injury: Leaves second game of doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:03pm

Frelick left the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals after hitting a single and then getting visited by team trainers at first base, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick appeared to be grimacing while running out his hit and was removed from the game. He struck out in his prior plate appearance of Game 2 and went 1-for-3 with a walk during the matinee. Brandon Lockridge replaced Frelick in the outfield and would likely have an increased role should an IL stint be necessary.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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