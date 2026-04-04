Sal Frelick Injury: Team optimistic about injury

The Brewers don't believe Frelick suffered an oblique strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frelick was grimacing in pain after his fourth-inning single in the second game of Saturday's twin bill, and after a visit from the training staff, he exited the contest with what was described as left side tightness. However, the Brewers don't seem to think it's a new injury; Frelick had been dealing with pain in that area coming into Saturday. Testing will likely be needed to confirm the extent of the issue, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.