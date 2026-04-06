Sal Frelick News: Back in action Monday
Frelick (side) will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Red Sox.
Frelick suffered a side injury Saturday against the Royals and did not play Sunday, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .192/.344/.346 with one home run and a 5:6 BB:K in his first 32 plate appearances this season.
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