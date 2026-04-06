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Sal Frelick News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Frelick (side) will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Frelick suffered a side injury Saturday against the Royals and did not play Sunday, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .192/.344/.346 with one home run and a 5:6 BB:K in his first 32 plate appearances this season.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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