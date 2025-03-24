Fantasy Baseball
Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick News: Checks back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:01am

Frelick (calf) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Frelick hadn't played since last Tuesday due to a sore left calf, but his inclusion in the lineup and his ability to occupy a spot in the outfield in the spring finale suggests he'll be ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees. Though Frelick is batting cleanup Monday, Willson Contreras and Brice Turang (shoulder) are getting the day off, so Frelick could bump down a spot or two in the Opening Day lineup.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
