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Sal Frelick News: Collects three hits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Frelick went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Mets.

Frelick made an immediate impact in his first game since July 17, driving in two runs with a single in the second inning and reaching base a season-high four times overall. The outfielder had been sidelined for over a month due to a shoulder strain. Prior to the injury, Frelick had struggled to a .630 OPS with four homers, 14 doubles, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored and six stolen bases across 90 games, making Wednesday's three-hit return an encouraging start.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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