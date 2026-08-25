Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick News: Comes off injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:57pm

The Brewers reinstated Frelick (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, though he's not in the lineup against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been on the shelf since just after the All-Star break due to a shoulder strain, and he's now back on the active roster after posting a .951 OPS with four doubles and two homers during a 10-game rehab assignment. Frelick's .631 OPS through 90 games this season would be a career worst, so he may need to improve his offensive production to fend of prospect Luis Lara, who is starting in right field Tuesday, for playing time.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
26 days ago
Week 16 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 16 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
36 days ago