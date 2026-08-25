Sal Frelick News: Comes off injured list
The Brewers reinstated Frelick (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, though he's not in the lineup against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder has been on the shelf since just after the All-Star break due to a shoulder strain, and he's now back on the active roster after posting a .951 OPS with four doubles and two homers during a 10-game rehab assignment. Frelick's .631 OPS through 90 games this season would be a career worst, so he may need to improve his offensive production to fend of prospect Luis Lara, who is starting in right field Tuesday, for playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets26 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 16 FAAB Results36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Frelick See More