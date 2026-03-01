Sal Frelick News: Faring well this spring
Frelick is 3-for-10 (.300) with a triple, a steal and a 3:0 BB:K through four games this spring.
Frelick has not been particularly busy early in the exhibition season, but he also has not been limited after playing through a sore knee in 2025. He is set to remain Milwaukee's primary right fielder, and he figures to be a fantasy factor after putting up a .288 batting average, 12 home runs and 19 steals over 590 plate appearances a season ago.
