Sal Frelick News: Goes deep Opening Day

Frelick went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old has never been known for his power output -- his 12 homers during the 2025 regular season was the highest mark of his professional career -- but Frelick wasted no time going deep this year as he crushed a 407-foot shot to right field off Tyler Gilbert during the fifth inning of the season opener. Frelick likely reached close to his power ceiling last year, but his .288/.351/.405 slash line was strong in its own right, and he's off to a great start to 2026.