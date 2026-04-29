Sal Frelick headshot

Sal Frelick News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 4:09pm

Frelick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Frelick will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Garrett Mitchell and David Hamilton. Greg Jones will draw the start in right field in Frelick's stead.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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