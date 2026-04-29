Sal Frelick News: Idle against lefty
Frelick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Frelick will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Garrett Mitchell and David Hamilton. Greg Jones will draw the start in right field in Frelick's stead.
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