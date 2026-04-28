Sal Frelick News: Reaches four times, homers in win

Frelick went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Frelick turned in one of his best games of the season so far, reaching base all four times he came to the plate. The outfielder led off the second inning with a solo homer off Merrill Kelly, his second of the season and first since he homered on Opening Day. Despite the impressive performance, Frelick has struggled in April, entering the game batting .203 with an 8:10 BB:K during the month. He's now slashing .217/.323/.313 with two doubles, eight RBI and 14 runs scored across 100 plate appearances.