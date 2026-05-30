Sal Frelick News: Riding pine Saturday
Frelick isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Frelick has gone 7-for-33 (.212) with six RBI, three runs and three steals across his last 10 games and will now receive a day off. Jake Bauers will replace him as Milwaukee's right fielder, giving Andrew Vaughn a start at first base.
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