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Sal Frelick News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Frelick isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Frelick has gone 7-for-33 (.212) with six RBI, three runs and three steals across his last 10 games and will now receive a day off. Jake Bauers will replace him as Milwaukee's right fielder, giving Andrew Vaughn a start at first base.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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