Sal Frelick News: Sitting out versus left-hander
Frelick is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
The left-handed-hitting Frelick is typically an everyday guy, but he'll receive a day off Thursday as the Blue Jays send southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump. It will be Luis Matos is right field and batting sixth for the Brewers.
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