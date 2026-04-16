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Sal Frelick News: Sitting out versus left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Frelick is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Frelick is typically an everyday guy, but he'll receive a day off Thursday as the Blue Jays send southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump. It will be Luis Matos is right field and batting sixth for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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