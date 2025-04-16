Sal Frelick News: Steals fifth bag

Frelick went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Frelick began his day with a triple in the second inning and crossed home shortly thereafter. He reached again in the sixth and stole his fifth base of the year, which pushed him ahead of Brice Turang for the team lead. Frelick also leads the club with a .403 on-base percentage to complement his .306 batting average through 72 plate appearances.