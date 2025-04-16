Sal Frelick News: Swats first homer of 2025

Frelick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old outfielder took Keider Montero deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot, and the afternoon's final run, as he drove a changeup up in the zone 408 feet to right-center field. It was Frelick's first long ball of the season, but he's had an impressive beginning to the campaign without big-time power, slashing .318/.408/.455 through 19 games with five steals, six RBI and 11 runs.