Sal Frelick News: Taking seat against southpaw
Frelick is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Frelick will receive a rare day off as the Cardinals send southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the hill. Blake Perkins is getting the call in right field in Frelick's stead.
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