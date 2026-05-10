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Sal Frelick News: Taking seat versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 7:38am

Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The 26-year-old started the previous eight games, including three against left-handed starting pitchers, but Frelick will head to the bench Sunday as southpaw Carlos Rodon (shoulder) makes his season debut for New York. Frelick struggled to a .226/.273/.323 slash line during that eight-game stretch and has yet to get on track at the plate this year with a .616 OPS through 36 games.

Sal Frelick
Milwaukee Brewers
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