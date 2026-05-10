Sal Frelick News: Taking seat vs. southpaw
Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The 26-year-old started the previous eight games -- including three against left-handed starting pitchers -- but will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Carlos Rodon (shoulder) making his season debut for New York. Frelick struggled to a .226/.273/.323 slash line during that stretch and has yet to get on track at the plate this year with a .616 OPS through 36 games.
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