Sal Frelick News: Two knocks, two steals in loss
Frelick went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.
Frelick hasn't run as much this season -- he picked up his second and third steals of the year after going 19-for-25 on the basepaths in the 2025 regular season. The outfielder is batting .250 (13-for-52) over 14 contests in May, with his double Sunday being his first extra-base hit of the month. Overall, he's batting .224 with a .614 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and three doubles across 161 plate appearances as Milwaukee's starting right fielder.
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