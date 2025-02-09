Fantasy Baseball
Sal Stewart Injury: In MLB camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 6:35am

Stewart (wrist) will be part of major-league camp in spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stewart, the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 draft, batted .279/.391/.454 with eight home runs and 46 RBI over 80 games at High-A Dayton. A July wrist injury prematurely ended his season. An advanced approach at the dish is Stewart's calling card; he has nearly as many walks (138) as strikeouts (139) and owns a 15.7 career strikeout rate during his stay in the minors. Stewart split his time evenly between second and third base at Dayton and is expected to open this season at Double-A Chattanooga.

