Sal Stewart News: Bat remains hot
Stewart went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
There was no let-up for Stewart in the third game of the season. He's now had multiple hits and reached base at least three times in all three games, going 7-for-10 with three walks, zero strikeouts and more extra-base hits than singles. He also showed advanced baserunning Sunday, advancing to second base on a flyout to center field, which put him in a position to reach third base when the next batter singled to left field.
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