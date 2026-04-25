Sal Stewart News: Continues huge season with five RBI

Stewart went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and five total RBI in a 9-2 victory versus the Tigers on Saturday.

Stewart didn't wait long to make a big impact, mashing a three-run homer off Jack Flaherty in the first inning. The budding star added a two-run single in the sixth to give him five total RBI -- his second-highest mark of the season. Stewart has been one of MLB's (and fantasy's) brightest stars so far this season, slashing .303/.398/.626 through 118 plate appearances. He leads the majors with 29 RBI, is tied for fourth with nine long balls and is tied for ninth with seven stolen bases (on as many attempts) while exhibiting excellent plate discipline with a 17:21 BB:K.