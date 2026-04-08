Sal Stewart News: Contributes with bat, legs

Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

Stewart stole second base and scored in the first inning before mashing a two-run home run in the fifth, the rookie's third of the season. He's been a nice mix of power and speed out of the cleanup spot for the Reds; the steal was Stewart's third and his .683 slugging percentage (seven XBH) leads Cincinnati.