Sal Stewart News: Contributes with bat, legs
Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.
Stewart stole second base and scored in the first inning before mashing a two-run home run in the fifth, the rookie's third of the season. He's been a nice mix of power and speed out of the cleanup spot for the Reds; the steal was Stewart's third and his .683 slugging percentage (seven XBH) leads Cincinnati.
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