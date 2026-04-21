Sal Stewart News: Drives in three Tuesday
Stewart went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rays.
Stewart walked and stole his sixth base of the season in the top of the first inning. He later singled home a pair and had a sacrifice fly, driving in his league-leading 24th runs of the season. Stewart has gone 4-for-8 with one home run, five RBI, two steals and two runs scored in two games against the Rays to begin the week. He now has eight multi-hit games this season and is slashing .299/.394/.632 with eight homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 5:18 BB:K across 104 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Stewart See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 192 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 174 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 165 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Stewart See More