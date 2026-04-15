Sal Stewart headshot

Sal Stewart News: Goes yard again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Stewart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

His fourth-inning shot off Robbie Ray ended up being the game-winning hit. Stewart has left the yard in three of the last six games, continuing an impressive start to his first full MLB season that has seen him compile a .310/.431/.638 slash line with five homers, three steals, 11 runs and 11 RBI in 17 contests, as well as more walks (13) than strikeouts (12).

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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