Sal Stewart News: Hits home run in Saturday's win
Stewart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.
Stewart's wrist soreness didn't seem to be an issue Saturday, as he stayed hot at the plate. The first baseman had an RBI single in the first inning and then took Sonny Gray deep in the third. Batting cleanup for Cincinnati, Stewart is 5-for-8 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI through two games to begin the regular season.
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