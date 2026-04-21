Sal Stewart headshot

Sal Stewart News: Knocks out eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 9:31am

Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a stolen base during Monday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

Stewart hit his eighth homer of the season in the first inning, a 424-foot shot to center. His eight homers are tied for third in MLB, behind just Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez. After belting five homers in just 58 plate appearances during his 2025 MLB debut campaign and adding eight through 98 PAs this season, Stewart is impressively leaving the yard once every 12 trips to the batter's box thus far in his brief MLB career.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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