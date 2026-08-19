Sal Stewart News: Launches 27th homer
Stewart went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.
Stewart has now hit safely in 15 of his 18 outings in the month of August. JJ Wetherholt may be the favorite for the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award, but Stewart is making a strong case as well. He's slashing .259/.334/.476 with 27 homers, 24 doubles, 94 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 548 trips to the plate.
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