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Sal Stewart News: Playing through wrist soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stewart will start at first base and bat fourth Saturday against the Red Sox.

Concerns regarding Stewart's health arose after he took a 110-mph Roman Anthony line drive off his wrist in the fifth inning of Thursday's contest, but Stewart said Saturday that he only feels a little sore and will continue to play, per Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The 22-year-old infielder finished the season opener 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and is poised to start most games at first base for the Reds, though he's also capable of covering second or third.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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