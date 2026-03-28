Sal Stewart News: Playing through wrist soreness

Stewart will start at first base and bat fourth Saturday against the Red Sox.

Concerns regarding Stewart's health arose after he took a 110-mph Roman Anthony line drive off his wrist in the fifth inning of Thursday's contest, but Stewart said Saturday that he only feels a little sore and will continue to play, per Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The 22-year-old infielder finished the season opener 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and is poised to start most games at first base for the Reds, though he's also capable of covering second or third.